Interns, residents reach tentative agreement with Michigan Medicine

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan House Officers Association and Michigan Medicine have reached a tentative agreement following negotiations.

U-M’s HOA, which represents residents, interns and fellows throughout the healthcare system, has 1,300 members. The HOA will vote on the three-year collective bargaining agreement this week with votes tallied on Thursday.

“Contract negotiations are never easy. Negotiating via video conferencing was a first," Robin Tarter, HOA Executive Director said in a news release. “I could not be more proud of the effort I witnessed from both parties, especially the HOA bargaining team whose first priority was patient care during this time.”

“We are pleased that, during this unprecedented time, we have come together to reach a tentative agreement that is a positive outcome for our house officers, our patients and our Michigan Medicine community,” David Spahlinger, M.D., president of the University of Michigan Health System and executive vice dean for clinical affairs of the U-M Medical School said in a news release. “I applaud the leadership and collaboration of negotiating team members.”

