Eight of our favorite Father’s Day gift ideas around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Father’s Day is Sunday but what to get for the father figure in your life?

Fortunately, some Ann Arbor businesses have already done the work for you and put together gift boxes, recommendation lists and meal kits.

Here are eight of our favorite ideas and places to pick up a gift for the person you call dad.

York

Known for its wines and specialty foods, York is offering Father’s Day packages for pick up on Saturday and Sunday.

Choose between two pre-set packages that include a four-pack of beer, a bottle of wine, a baguette, a bag of chips, a set of cheeses or cheese and salami, as well as cutlery. Orders cost $95 and must be placed by Friday.

Miss Kim

Maybe your father figure likes ribs but hates the prep-work. Miss Kim has Father’s Day Meal Kits available for pick up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday ranging in price from $48 to $89.

The meal kits include ribs and three customizable sides like a choice of rice, Miss Kim’s smashed potatoes or mushroom japchae, and a choice between snap peas or carrot salad. Extra items, like a four-pack Blom Meadworks Pear Ginger Cider, can be added for an additional charge.

Vault of Midnight

Open with limited capacity, Vault of Midnight has comics, graphic novels, zines, games and more. Grab a game to play on Father’s Day or take dad to check out comics at the downtown Ann Arbor shop.

Rock Paper Scissors

Not really sure what to get dad? Rock Paper Scissors has six different Father’s Day gift boxes for you to choose from. Gifts boxes are customizable and range in price from $35 to over $100. Each box is themed from 80s and 90s nostalgia to game night.

Ann Arbor Distilling Company

The downtown distilling company offers cocktail-making kits and local products at its Saturday Market. Items range from locally made chocolate from Mindo Chocolate Makers to coffee beans from Cultivate Coffee. Spirits from Ann Arbor Distilling Company can also be purchased for curbside pick up.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Literati

Looking to pick up some literature? Literati has cultivated two recommendation lists for booklovers. Check out the Fiction Picks for Father’s Day list or the Nonfiction Books for Fathers list.

Zingerman’s

Why bother making meals on Father’s Day when you can order food from Zingerman’s? Ann Arbor’s well-known food company has numerous gift sets to buy like the snack-packed Dad’s Lost Weekend Box or Father’s Day edition Weekender Box.

Not sure which gift set to get? Zingerman’s also offers gift cards.

Blue Front Ann Arbor

Make your own case of wine or pick out a selection of beers to try on Sunday. Blue Front Ann Arbor is clearing out its inventory in preparation for closing its doors at the end of the month.

Craft beer and wine has been marked down by 20% to 50% throughout the store. Order online or through the Blue Front app for pick up.

Bonus

Trying to not buy anything this year? The Leslie Science & Nature Center will be hosting a virtual fungi hike for the fun guy in your life!