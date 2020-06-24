73ºF

Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County seeks volunteers for food deliveries

Volunteers needed for weekly meal and grocery delivery

Volunteers are needed to make weekly deliveries to Jewish Family Services clients.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County is looking for community members to volunteer for weekly food deliveries to clients. 

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has asked volunteers to take food from its JFS Specialty Food Pantry to clients in need. The food pantry provides non-perishable foods, fresh produce, and a variety of specialty foods for those with medical conditions or dietary restrictions. 

Volunteers will help deliver prepared meals to 200 households and groceries to 600 households. For the deliveries, volunteers need to use their own vehicles and call clients once the food has been dropped off. 

Companies and organizations are encouraged to sign up as teams.

Deliveries are scheduled from Monday to Thursday in the afternoon.

Find the volunteer form here. 

For more information about JFS, visit www.jfsannarbor.org

