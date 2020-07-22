Four ways to support artists when there is no Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – It’s art fair season but with the cancellation of this year’s Ann Arbor Art Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s difficult to connect with artists.

Luckily, appreciative audiences and Art Fair fans can still support many of the artists who would have been featured this year.

Here are four ways to support artists and the Ann Arbor Art Fair:

Connect with artists

Connect directly with artists by browsing the Art Fair artist directories. See an artist you like? Find them online, check out their work and buy paintings, prints, woven arts, ceramics and everything and anything else that is art directly from the source.

Here are the directories:

Additionally, you can follow the Ann Arbor Art Fair social media to see work by featured artists.

Browse through beautiful works of art from the State Street District Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair's 2021... Posted by Ann Arbor Art Fair on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Donate or sponsor an art fair

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is actually made up of four separate and independently juried nonprofit fairs. Each fair is organized by one of four Ann Arbor area organizations: Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, Inc, The Guild, State Street District and South University Area Association.

Each organization relies on support from sponsors to make sure that it can promote its own art fair, artists and the Art Fair as a collective. When the organizations are supported they can further support their artists.

Go to the Gutman

In February 2020, the Guild of Artists and Artisans, which operates the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, opened up The Gutman Gallery.

After closing due to the pandemic, it reopened in early July with a collection of art from 38 artists that would have been at the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair this year. Items range from jewelry and handbags to prints and ceramics.

Visit Gutman Gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays or by appointment at 118 N. 4th Ave. in downtown Ann Arbor.

Buy an Art Fair T-shirt

The Ann Arbor Art Fair has its own limited edition T-shirt commemorating the 2020 cancellation. T-shirt purchases support the art fair and can be ordered until Sunday, July 26.

Bonus

Just looking for more art? Various restaurants, shops and galleries in Ann Arbor, as well as the Ann Arbor Art Center, sell art made by local artists.

