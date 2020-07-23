FEMA provides $2.6 million in federal aid for Washtenaw County COVID-19 response

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – More than $2.6 million in federal disaster aid has been made available to support the continuing of COVID-19 operations in Washtenaw County.

The grant funding comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program. The program provides funding to local governments and eligible private nonprofit organizations for costs sustained for emergency actions taken to protect lives or property.

Earlier in the year, Washtenaw County set up an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate a COVID-19 response and related activities, including providing supplies, emergency medical care, transportation, security and private sheltering options.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance Program is an important resource for communities affected by COVID-19,” said acting FEMA Region V administrator Kevin M. Sligh in a release. “This funding allowed Washtenaw County to meet the critical sheltering and medical needs of their community during the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

FEMA provides a 75% federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses, which totals to $2,649,104.05 for the Washtenaw County project. The county will pay for the rest of the expenses.

The funding will be administered by the Michigan State Police/Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

“The partnership with our local and federal partners has proved invaluable as we continue the response to COVID-19,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division in a release. “The funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program is essential in helping our communities take emergency actions to protect their residents.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program also funds disaster-damaged infrastructure costs and costs experienced during disaster cleanup.