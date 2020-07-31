Ann Arbor District Library Downtown branch to temporarily close for two weeks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor District Library announced on Thursday that its downtown Ann Arbor branch would be closed between Friday, July 31, and Aug. 13.

The library branch is closing so that staff can quarantine for two weeks after a downtown library staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by AADL Director Josie Parker.

“Due to our contactless pickup and handling procedures, and based on direction from the County Health Department, there is no exposure risk to patrons who picked up items at the Downtown library,” Parker said in the statement.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Items scheduled for pickup at the branch will be unavailable during the two-week closure. Items cannot be moved to other branches and will become available again once the downtown branch reopens.

The branch will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 4 as a polling place.

The four other AADL branches will remain open for contactless pickup for library items.