Niche names University of Michigan No. 1 public university in United States

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Another year, another top ranking for the University of Michigan.

Just as the fall semester starts, Niche has released its rankings for 2021, and the University of Michigan is at the top of the list of public universities.

Combining data from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews from current students and alumni, Niche analyzed weighted scores for factors including academics, student life, safety, diversity and campus qualities for over 500 schools.

Each school was given grades for different factors based on analyzed scores.

The U-M received an A+ for factors including academics, athletics, professors, party scene, student life and value. It received an A for diversity, campus, campus food and location. For dorms and safety, it only received a B+ and B, respectively.

Here are the top 10:

1. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

2. University of California - Los Angeles

3. Georgia Institute of Technology

4. University of Virginia

5. United States Military Academy at West Point

6. University of California - Berkley

7. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

8. Willian & Mary

9. University of Florida

10. University of Texas -- Austin

