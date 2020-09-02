Ann Arbor Rec & Ed to offer week of free virtual classes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Try before you buy with a week of free virtual fitness and yoga classes courtesy of Ann Arbor Rec & Ed.

Between Sept. 13-19, Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education and Recreation is offering free one-time classes for community members to sample. The free adult classes include yoga sessions, cardio, pilates, Zumba Gold and weight training.

“Fitness is one of the best ways to get through tough times. Movement not only sustains and conditions the body, it also fortifies the mind by relieving pent up stress and anxiety. Moving your body in new ways improves muscle memory, balance, and cognitive recognition,” Terry McNeely, Rec & Ed fitness and yoga program supervisor said in a news release.

“It is a key ingredient to ensuring a person’s longevity. Rec & Ed is committed to offering opportunities to support people on their health journey and continue to build community, especially during the pandemic.”

Classes will be held through Zoom. Instructions will be emailed to participants after they register.

Pre-registration for the classes is required and can be done by selecting a class here for fitness classes or here for yoga and pilates sessions.

Residency restrictions are not in place and participants can try more than one class, according to the release.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many people have turned to virtual workout platforms as gyms have remain closed. In April, Rec & Ed translated some of its in-person fitness and enrichment classes into a digital format so as to meet community needs for virtual courses.

