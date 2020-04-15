Ann Arbor Rec & Ed now offering virtual classes

ANN ARBOR – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education and Recreation operates. With a focus on in-person activities, Red & Ed has had to re-think its approach to serving community members of all ages.

That’s why it has launched a new website in order to help the community stay connected, stay fit and mindful and learn something new.

Many of its instructors are now leading live online classes that provide individual attention to participants. People are encouraged to sign up with friends who are either local or live across the country.

From Kids Power Karate to Preschool Yoga, to Fundamentals of Successful Organic Gardening and Intro to Tai Chi, Rec & Ed offers virtual learning for toddlers through retirees.

While many organizations are offering free content at this time, Rec & Ed is still charging registration fees.

“This is because although Rec & Ed is part of the Ann Arbor Public Schools, we do not receive direct financial support from the school district,” Red & Ed Executive Director Jenna Bacolor wrote via email. “We are reliant on fee-based revenue to pay staff. Since we’re offering classes with a live instructor over several weeks, we must charge a registration fee -- which has been lowered from the traditional in-person class fee.”

To see which classes are being offered and to register, visit www.aarecedonline.com.