Ann Arbor Entrepreneurs Fund selects six startups for September pitch competition

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Watch six regional startups pitch their businesses for the chance to win $20,000.

From noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 24, six regional startups will present their business plans to a panel of expert judges at the A2EF Social Impact Competition.

Each team will have 10 minutes to pitch their startup followed by five minutes of questioning from the judges. In addition to receiving $20,000, the winning team will also receive tools and support for the next year as they grow.

Following the competition, virtual viewers will be able to network with competition finalists and the judges.

The pitch competition has been organized by the Ann Arbor Entrepreneurs Fund and will be hosted by Dug Song, Founder of Duo Security and A2EF steering committee member.

Applications for the pitch competition were open to startups serving Washtenaw and Wayne counties that focused on social impact.

Register to watch the pitch competition for free here.

Here are the six finalists:

LiquidGoldConcept

Based in Ypsilanti, the startup focuses on maternal child care and clinical education by using commercialized breastfeeding simulators and an under development newborn simulator to provide simulation-based training to healthcare trainees. The social impact company launched an online learning platform for trainees to use remotely in response to the current pandemic.

Kare

Ann Arbor-based Kare created a student wellness application that provides support to university students and young professionals. Users can talk with trained peer listeners, join anonymous support groups and access self-guided resources.

Vitam

Developed with professional speech-language pathologists at the University of Michigan Aphasia Program, Vitam is a Software as a Service communication tool for those with aphasia. The software allows individuals with the language disorder to compose personal messages for in-person, text or email communication.

WARE·OLOGIE

The company develops innovative products that restore and empower individuals with disabilities. It has created products, such as its magnetic buttons2button, to allow for more independent living with daily activities that challenge dexterity.

LoanSense

A student loan repayment engine and plan enrollment service, the startup simplifies the loan repayment process through customized plans and solutions. Ypsilanti-based LoanSense uses its software help borrowers by acting as a digital student loan advisor.

Poisera

Using a mobile app, the company uses machine learning and a chatbot to help mothers navigate pregnancy and motherhood. The Poisera app sends daily reminders, personalized lessons and exercises, as well as offering support and resources.

Ann Arbor Entrepreneurs Fund is an initiative lead by the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation. It is made up of a network of entrepreneurs and investors in Washtenaw County that have committed to giving 1% of company profits, equity and investment back to their communities. The Fund was launched in 2019 through a $1 million gift from the Song Foundation. A2EF members include Duo Security, Censys, Refraction AI, InfoReady, Voxel51 and eLab Ventures.

