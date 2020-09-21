University of Michigan eliminates spring break in revised spring semester

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Students at the University of Michigan will not have a spring break this upcoming term.

Updates to the university’s revised calendars for all three of its campuses were made last week.

Changes to the calendars have been made to reduce the amount of travel students experience during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The elimination of spring break means that students will finish their semester when final exams occur from April 22-29.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Previously, the U-M announced that students would not have a fall break and would end in-person classes for the fall term on Nov. 20. After their Thanksgiving break, students would continue classes remotely from Nov. 30 to the end of fall semester, with exams taking place between Dec. 10-18.

Classes for the spring semester will start Jan. 19, 2021 after the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday and the university’s traditional symposium. This gives the university time to implement changes to its public health protocols before students return to, the U-M noted in its announcement.

According to the university, it will not hold a December ceremony but graduates will be invited to spring ceremonies.

Related: