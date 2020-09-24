U-M Penny Stamps Speaker Series goes virtual through Detroit Public Television, PBS Books partnerships

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan’s beloved Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker Series is back, but this year it’s virtual.

Previously held in Ann Arbor’s historic Michigan Theater, the speakers series can now be watched through partnerships with Detroit Public Television and PBS Books.

Created by the U-M’s Stamps School of Art & Design, the free event series has included nationally and internationally known speakers and innovators from various fields since 1998.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

“While we’ve worked with DPTV in the past, I am thrilled about our partnership this year,” Chrisstina Hamilton, director of the Penny Stamps Speaker Series, told Michigan News. “My goal was to continue to offer a dynamic season, but to also rethink the way that we present engaging digital content, and they have been instrumental in helping us do that. This season would not have happened without them.”

Leading up to the fall season, the speakers series partnered with PBS Books to make past and upcoming events available to 1,500 partnering libraries.

All of the events will be held at 8 p.m. EST.

Watch the events here, on the Penny Stamps Series Facebook page and on Detroit Public Television.

Here’s the upcoming schedule:

During their talks, speakers and their content are not censored and is intended for adult audiences.

Pending speaker permission, the talks will be archived in the Past videos section of the Stamps website. This year’s season started on Sept. 18.