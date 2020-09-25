Washtenaw County Food Policy Council to hold candidate forum on Wednesday

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Curious about local food policies?

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Washtenaw County Food Policy Council will hold a forum with candidates running for Michigan House of Representatives districts representing different parts of Washtenaw County.

The free, non-partisan event will focus on addressing issues related to local food systems, healthy food access and agriculture.

During the forum, candidates will be asked about topics related to food access, agriculture and food.

Candidates for the four districts are:

District 52 - Donna Lasinski, Greg Marquis

District 53 - Jean Holland, Yousef Rabhi

District 54 - Martin Church, Ronnie Peterson

District 55 - Bob Baird, Felicia Brabec

The live event will be moderated by Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio’s “It’s Just Politics.”

Register to participate here.

The Washtenaw County Food Policy Council is a subcommittee of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners with a mission to preserve and increase access to local, safe and healthy food for county residents.