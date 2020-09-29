Ann Arbor’s Gutman Gallery to launch pop culture art exhibition Friday

ANN ARBOR – The Guild of Artists & Artisans has announced its October art exhibition at the Gutman Gallery will kick off on Friday.

POP! a pop culture art exhibition will run from Oct. 2-24. Featuring 11 artists' work, the exhibition centers on iconic pop culture themes from the past and present.

POP! artists include:

Barbara Carson

Ruth Crowe

Pamela Day

Carolyn Garay

John Gutoskey

Susan Robinson-Heaslip

Scotty Jones

Paul King

Kelly O’Neill

Kimberly Pusey

Peter Sparling

Hours

The Gutman Gallery is open by appointment, or to the public during the following times:

Wednesday, Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Guild has taken measures to create a safe environment during the pandemic since it re-opened in July.

According to a press release:

“Surfaces are wiped down regularly, touchless payments are an option for all transactions, capacity is limited to allow for social distancing and masks are required to be worn by employees and patrons while in the gallery (masks are available to patrons who do not have their own). Hand sanitizer, provided by Gutman Gallery partner, Mammoth Distilling is accessible at the entrance/exit, and in the gallery.”

Additionally, on Saturdays the Gutman Gallery hosts artists for outdoor Pop-Up Shops in order for patrons and artists to connect safely. During these events, two to three artists set up displays in the parking spaces in front of the gallery. These shops run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re still concerned about visiting the gallery in-person, you can visit the gallery’s online shop at www.shopgutmangallery.com, shop virtually with gallery staff or schedule curbside pick up.

To book a virtual shopping experience, email Elizabeth Youngs at elizabeth@theguild.org. Private in-person viewings of the POP! exhibition can also be reserved, limit to 10 people or less.