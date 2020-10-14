Here are some tips for safe trick-or-treating around Ann Arbor this year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Halloween is different this year and so is how Ann Arbor residents are collecting candy with their little ghouls.

While some residents are opting to stay home, others are trying to keep trick-or-treating fun but safe.

The City of Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County Health Department have shared recommendations made by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Here are some safety tips to consider this Halloween:

Parents should explain why trick-or-treating this year is different and discuss safety and physical distancing with their children.

Encourage one-way trick-or-treating so that children stay to the right when passing others.

Only trick-or-treat with people in your household or pod.

Avoid congregating in groups around houses.

Wear a suitable face mask that covers the nose and mouth. Costume masks are not suitable and should not be worn over face masks if they cause difficulties with breathing.

Trick-or-treat at houses with safety measures in place.

Mix up tradition by participating in a socially-distanced costume parade.

Precautions aren’t just for trick-or-treaters. Homeowners should also take steps to increase safety including using a disinfected distribution table to avoid direct contact and moving their candy distribution area away from their front door.

Marking 6-foot lines in spaces leading up to distribution areas is also another way to help trick-or-treater traffic.

Those wanting to party should opt for a virtual Halloween gathering instead of in-person parties. Gathering residents should follow Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) mandates. Inside residential gatherings in the City of Ann Arbor must be 10 persons or smaller while outside residential gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Residents should stay home if they are sick, wear a face mask that covers both nose and mouth, should stay six feet apart if not in the same household, frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitizer containing 60% alcohol and

Find more ways to have a safe Halloween at the WCHD Halloween news release or by visiting www.halloween2020.org/

