Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore to host authors Margaret Atwood, Roxane Gay

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor’s independent Literati Bookstore will host acclaimed authors Margaret Atwood and Roxane Gay as part of its At Home with Literati event series.

Known for its in-person events, the downtown business pivoted to virtual events after closing the doors to its bookstore on March 13 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Literati has connected over 200 authors to hungry readers through its virtual events.

At 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, New York Times bestselling author Roxane Gay will be joined by co-author Tracy Lynne Oliver and illustrator Rebecca Kirby to discuss “The Sacrifice of Darkness,” a full-length graphic novel adaptation expanding on Gay’s short story "We Are the Sacrifice of Darkness.”

Readers of the graphic novel follow a woman’s powerful journey as she challenges the ideas of identity, guilt and survival in a world where the sun no longer shines.

Tickets for the event range from $26.49 to $30.44 and include access to the events and a hardcover copy of “The Sacrifice of Darkness."

At 8 p.m. on Nov. 10, Literati will welcome Margaret Atwood, who will speak with novelist Rumaan Alam. The event is done in support of “Dearly,” Atwood’s first collection of poetry in a decade which addresses themes like love, the passage of time and zombies.

Readers familiar with Atwood’s fifty books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels will find “Dearly" to be introspective and personal in tone as Atwood writes on a life intuitively lived.

Tickets cost from $29.67 to $33.62 and include a special edition of “Dearly” and access to the November event.

Copies of either book can be picked up at Literati or shipped to ticket holder homes.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Literati is open for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Books and merchandise can be bought online through the Literati Bookstore website.

