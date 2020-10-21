Section of Liberty Street to close in Ann Arbor Thursday through Saturday

ANN ARBOR – If you’re driving in the downtown area, you’ll want to avoid the intersection of Liberty and First streets for the next couple of days.

Liberty Street will be near the intersection of First Street starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday for road paving.

Cars traveling on Liberty westbound will be detoured south onto Main Street, west onto William Street and north onto Second Street and then back onto Liberty. Cars traveling eastbound will be detoured south onto Second Street, east onto William Street, north onto Ashley Street and then back onto Liberty.

Traffic between First and Main streets, Second and First streets and pedestrian traffic on one side of the street will be maintained.

Work is expected to be finished by Saturday at 5 p.m. The road will be reopened to traffic once the roadwork is complete.

