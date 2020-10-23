Fall undergraduate enrollment at University of Michigan steady, officials say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Undergraduate enrollment at the University of Michigan is on par with rates from last fall, according to university officials.

Enrollment rates increased slightly from 31,266 to 31,329. The Ann Arbor campus received 50 more applications than last year and about 100 more than two years ago. University officials said this is a signal the state’s number of high school graduates is decreasing.

Prior to 2019, the number of applications had more than doubled in the preceding decade. Officials said growth was attributed to the adoption of the Common Application, which makes it easier for students to apply to multiple schools.

U-M offered admission to 16,974 first-year students and 6,879 enrolled, that’s 49 more students than the year prior. About 40 percent of U-M undergraduates receive institutional grant aid, and 20 percent pay no tuition at all. Among in-state undergraduates, about 27 percent pay no tuition, according to university officials.

Overall, the campus enrollment fell less than 0.5 percent over last fall, from 48,090 to 47,907 students, with 16,578 graduate and professional school students, officials said.

Among in-state students, 47.5 percent of the 10,606 students who applied were offered admission, and 3,542 in-state first-year students enrolled for a yield of 70.4 percent. That compares with an admission rate of 21.9 percent for the 54,415 out-of-state domestic and international students who applied. Of the 11,941 admitted, about 28 percent eventually enrolled.

The university approved 217 student deferments this fall for out-of-state first-year students, about as many as the past five years combined. The increase in deferments granted will not impact admission offers for the 2021 first-year class.

Click here to read the full release from the University of Michigan.