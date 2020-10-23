U-M stay-in-place order; Fall Photo Challenge winners; Michigan football in 3... 2...

Happy Friday!

We have the winners of this year’s A4 Fall Photo Challenge -- and you’re the first to see them. Thank you to everyone who entered. I loved seeing all of your entries and the adventures you’ve been up to this season. The winning photos will be featured today on Live in the D so be sure to tune into Local 4 at 10 a.m. 📺

The University of Michigan made national headlines this week when it issued an emergency two-week stay-in-place order for all undergrads. There’s a lot of information, so buckle up and keep reading below.

What’s been happening:

🧪️ U-M’s emergency order: What led up to this? A few things. Students in Mary Markley Hall were told to stay-in-place on Saturday after 99 cases were recorded and the majority of them skipped mandatory testing, according to university authorities. A cluster was also identified in a sorority after unsanctioned partying. Quarantine housing was filling up quickly and contact tracers were under increasing pressure. (A4)

🗣 U-M president Mark Schlissel noted that the main cause of cases were social gatherings without masks and proper social distancing. He said in-person classes and labs were low risk. (A4)

😷 What does this mean moving forward? Here are answers to 18 common questions about what the emergency order means and these are the 11 reasons students can leave their residences during the two week period. (A4)

🏈 One group that’s not affected by the stay-in-place order? Michigan football. The Wolverines kick off their 2020 season Saturday against Minnesota, which announced it will have some players off the field due to COVID-19. U-M coach Jim Harbaugh said none of his players currently have the virus. Here are 12 takeaways from a press conference Harbaugh held earlier this week. (A4)

🌳 Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously this week to rename Rose White Park to Graydon Park after former councilmember Graydon Krapohl who passed away in April after a long battle with cancer. (MLive)

🍷 City council also extended downtown street closures until Nov. 30 so that patrons can enjoy more socially distanced dining and shopping. (A4)

💻 Ann Arbor Public Schools announced it will continue virtual learning despite some improvement in coronavirus metrics. (MLive)

🤝 Local volunteer group Operation Face Shield recently surpassed 50,000 donations. (A4)

Good to know:

🥞 Whether you’re dining in our taking out these days, brunch is always a good idea. Here are Sarah’s top brunch picks right now in A2. (A4)

🎻 Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming event is perfect for date night. Its Halloween Hauntcert will take place virtually and each ticket comes with a four-course meal from The Ravens Club. (A4)

👻 Have kids? Load up the family car and head out to North Star Reach in Pinckney for a spook-tastic Halloween-themed drive-thru light show. All proceeds go to the camp, which provides chronically and terminally ill children and their families cost-free summer camp experiences. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“I cannot repeat this enough to the community; ‘Everybody, do your part. Be responsible.’”

- Ziad Ghamraoui, owner of Ann Arbor Pharmacy

