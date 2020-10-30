Michigan basketball lands 5-star PF Caleb Houstan, rises to top of national recruiting rankings

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Juwan Howard is on fire. Michigan basketball landed five-star Caleb Houstan on Friday, giving the Wolverines the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Houstan is the No. 2 power forward in the 2021 class and the No. 8 overall player, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. At 6-foot-8, 205 pounds, he is considered an excellent 3-point shooter who can also rebound and finish inside.

Houstan committed to Michigan over scholarship offers from Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan State, North Carolina, Arizona, Virginia and others.

READ: Why I’m picking Michigan football to beat Michigan State -- will it be the blowout everyone expects?

With Houstan in the mix, the Wolverines currently own the top recruiting class in the nation for 2021, though that is likely to change by the end of the cycle.

Point guard Frankie Collins and shooting guard Kobe Bufkin are ranked among the top 70 players in the class, and small forward Isaiah Barnes is also a four-star recruit.

Will Tschetter is a three-star power forward who had offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Arkansas and Virginia Tech.

2021 five-star Caleb Houstan has committed to Michigan.



The Wolverines now have the #1 Ranked Recruiting Class for 2021. pic.twitter.com/umeSltnJ34 — Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) October 30, 2020

The five-man class follows the four-man 2020 class Howard landed his first year as Michigan’s head coach. That group was highlighted by top 100 players Hunter Dickinson, Zeb Jackson and Terrance Williams.

Michigan went 19-12 in its first year under Howard and was heading for an NCAA Tournament bid before the season was cut short by COVID-19. With Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers back to lead a talented young group, the future looks bright for the program under Howard.