Ann Arbor’s Laith Al-Saadi to play virtual concert with The Ark

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Musician Laith Al-Saadi will have a free concert on Saturday, Nov. 14, thanks to Ann Arbor’s The Ark and Michigan Theater.

As part of the Ark Family Room Series, the 8 p.m. concert can be watched through Facebook Live.

Al-Saadi gained national fame when he brought his unique blend of blues and rock to season 10 of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2016. His music rocketed him into a finalist position during the season and has earned him praise from Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, country music singer Blake Shelton, Entertainment Weekly and Guitar World Magazine, among others.

He has been representing Tree Town across Michigan and the U.S. for over 25 years.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The Nov. 14 concert is free but donations made through a virtual tip jar will support Al-Saadi, the Michigan Theater and The Ark.

Over the course of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, The Ark has offered free and paid virtual events to keep music alive, support musical artists and to help audiences connect with their favorite musicians.

Find more virtual concerts on its event calendar here.