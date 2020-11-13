Detroit’s Bon Bon Bon opens new Ann Arbor location

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Bon Bon Bon has finally opened the doors to its new Ann Arbor location.

Having made a name for itself in Hamtramck and Detroit, the chocolate business moved into a 738 square foot space in the historic Nickels Arcade on South State Street on Wednesday.

The retail shop will offer Bon Bon Bon’s seasonal and regular chocolate collections. Community members craving creative chocolates can also try its edible floppy disks, mixtapes and dark chocolate “hi fives.”

Bon Bon Bon was started in 2014 by founder and president Alexandra Clark when she returned to the Mitten state after studying chocolate around the world. The Ann Arbor location is Bon Bon Bon’s third brick-and-mortar, with sister retail locations in downtown and Midtown Detroit. The brand also has a factory in Hamtramck.

“As a chocolatier who grew up halfway between Detroit and Ann Arbor, I am thrilled that Bon Bon Bon has the same opportunity to fall in love and feel at home in these two totally unique and vibrant places," Clark said in a release. “I simply can not believe that the bootstrapped weirdo chocolate shop I started in the back room of The Hamtramck Coney Island has made it all the way to the historic Nickels Arcade. It’s a dream come true!”

As the brand has grown over the past six years, it has been manned by The Babes Babes Babes, a staff of around 20 confectioner champions who package over 320,000 chocolates each year.

Cave into a chocolate craving by picking up something sweet in-store or having it delivered through Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats and Postmates.

Bon Bon Bon will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Check out some chocolate here.

