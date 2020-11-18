Michigan star QB commit JJ McCarthy holds recruiting class together despite losing streak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football’s star quarterback commit, J.J. McCarthy, is holding the team’s talented recruiting class together despite an ugly three-game losing streak.

Stability after Wisconsin loss

It’s common for college programs to see recruits de-commit when performance on the field declines. Well, Michigan has certainly struggled over the last three weeks, losing three games in embarrassing fashion.

The Wolverines have already seen the effect on-field results can have on the recruiting trail twice this year. First, when former Florida State linebacker commit Branden Jennings flipped to Michigan in part because of the Seminoles' continued struggles on the field. Then, after the team’s shocking loss to Michigan State, Oak Park defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny quickly chose Mel Tucker over Jim Harbaugh.

But in terms of the 21 players who are actually committed to Michigan -- they have remained rock solid through the last three weeks.

Saturday’s game against Wisconsin couldn’t have been more disastrous on the field, but the domino effect doesn’t seem to have hit the recruiting trail. It’s typically not best to get drilled 49-11 during your biggest recruiting weekend of the year.

Many of Michigan’s commits and targets were on campus Saturday of their own accord because coaches still aren’t allowed to recruit in person due to COVID-19. Even though Wisconsin bullied Michigan on both sides of the ball, it doesn’t seem to have dissuaded any prospective Wolverines.

It seems that’s at least in part due to McCarthy’s leadership.

McCarthy preaches positivity

“I want all Michigan fans to do this. Take 3 deep breaths... and have faith,” McCarthy tweeted Sunday morning after the game. "Faith that every single coach, player, employee in that building is doing everything they possibly can to be great.

"This great university demands excellence. This great fan base demands excellence. Everything that surrounds this university, is simply just pure drive for excellence. Know that every single person associated with the football program is striving for excellence.

“There is always light at the end of the tunnel. They will not reach that light if it is being clouded by darkness.

Support is the only thing that they need right now. EVERY single one of you has the power to contribute to the GOAL. We are all in this together.”

By all accounts, McCarthy could be the stabilizing presence Michigan needs at the quarterback position.

Between the lines, he’s one of the top passers in the country, ranked No. 18 overall in the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 2 quarterback.

The five-star transferred to IMG Academy this season and has thrown for 1,440 yards and 16 touchdowns in seven games. He’s completing 58% of his passes and has led IMG to a 7-0 record and the top ranking in the state of Florida.

His ability to keep a level head while Harbaugh’s team struggles shows McCarthy also has the mental makeup of a Big Ten quarterback.

Most importantly, he seems to have the support of his classmates.

I want all Michigan fans to do this. Take 3 deep breaths... And have faith. Faith that every single Coach, player, employee in that building is doing everything they possibly can to be great. — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 15, 2020

This great university demands excellence. This great fan base demands excellence. Everything that surrounds this university, is simply just pure drive for excellence. Know that every single person associated with the football program is striving for excellence. — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 15, 2020

There is always light at the end of the tunnel. They will not reach that light if it is being clouded by darkness. Support is the only thing that they need right now.EVERY single one of you has the power to contribute to theGOAL.We are all in this together〽️ — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 15, 2020

Go blue 🙃 — Flash Worthy⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) November 15, 2020

Top247 LB Junior Colson all set with #Michigan despite season struggles and ready to compete the moment he arrives to campus (VIP)



"When your family is down, you don’t abandon them and I won’t with Michigan. That’s my family and I got their back always."https://t.co/V1GCJ0loYA pic.twitter.com/TZELh3wWXc — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) November 17, 2020

this ‘21 class special .. 👀 — Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) November 16, 2020

Love to see my coach taking the situation head on can’t wait to play for this guy! https://t.co/zjtlIc3ZyQ — Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) November 15, 2020

It’s Still GO BLUE 〽️ we going to be alright! — Willie Allen (@willie_allen77) November 15, 2020

Literally. We all love the university and people involved in athletics. These guys are going to turn it around no matter when it is. I know the guys up at AA are mad too, but once we start jumping to conclusions and get pissed we will ruin the chemistry. Hail to the Victors 〽️💙 https://t.co/akb2i9fJIr — Tyler McLaurin ❄️ (@TMcLaurin21) November 15, 2020

my guys gon keep fighting and take the hood away from everything. they battlin through this tough year that’s given them terrible circumstances! #GoBlue — Tj Guy (@guyjr11) November 15, 2020

Sorry I got to whoop on you for the next 3 years 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/rAxFpEjPPu — 1 (@Mcburrows_Jaden) November 15, 2020