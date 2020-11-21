Main Street Ann Arbor launches shopping guide for holiday season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trying to avoid buying from big brands this year? Shop local.

A new shopping guide from Main Street Ann Arbor can help with that. The digital catalog offers a range of gift and shopping ideas from over 25 businesses and organizations in the Main Street area.

Shop for boots at Footprints, fossils at Four Directions and tech hoodies at State and Liberty, among several other businesses.

Not sure what to get? Gift cards and certificate are plentiful, or sign up a special someone for a subscription service (Bløm Meadworks has one). Customized gift boxes and craft your own kits are also on the guide, along with jewelry, unique art and winter gear.

Take a look at what each business has to offer here.

Want to know more about Ann Arbor’s small businesses? Check out our Small Biz Saturday features to see how different businesses have adapted and how they are trying to stay afloat.

