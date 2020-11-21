44ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Main Street Ann Arbor launches shopping guide for holiday season

Shopping guide highlights local businesses, gift ideas

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Main Street Ann Arbor, Holidays, Shopping, Ann Arbor Business, Small Business, Shop Local, Gifts, Gift Guide, Holiday, Holiday Season, Business, COVID-19, Pandemic, Coronavirus
photo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trying to avoid buying from big brands this year? Shop local.

A new shopping guide from Main Street Ann Arbor can help with that. The digital catalog offers a range of gift and shopping ideas from over 25 businesses and organizations in the Main Street area.

Shop for boots at Footprints, fossils at Four Directions and tech hoodies at State and Liberty, among several other businesses.

Not sure what to get? Gift cards and certificate are plentiful, or sign up a special someone for a subscription service (Bløm Meadworks has one). Customized gift boxes and craft your own kits are also on the guide, along with jewelry, unique art and winter gear.

Take a look at what each business has to offer here.

Want to know more about Ann Arbor’s small businesses? Check out our Small Biz Saturday features to see how different businesses have adapted and how they are trying to stay afloat.

Related:

It's here, our Downtown Holiday Shopping Guide!! Please support local this year, it's so very vital to many of our...

Posted by Main Street Area Ann Arbor on Friday, November 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: