Ann Arbor cooking school for kids goes virtual with sweet holiday classics

ANN ARBOR – With public schools closed and families at home around the clock, one local cooking school is offering a fun activity to break the routine for the whole family.

Sprouting Chefs, normally an in-person school, has moved its classes aimed at children ages 8+ online in order to teach kids various skills in the safety of their own kitchens.

In December, Sprouting Chefs founder Lilian Anderson will be offering Holiday Treats baking sessions focused on classic holiday sweets, including thumbprint cookies filled with dulce de leche, chocolate crinkle cookies dusted with “snow” and traditional Swiss cinnamon star cookies topped with a sweet meringue glaze. The latter -- called “zimtsterne” -- are also gluten and dairy-free.

Available dates:

Wednesday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There are also some Saturday spots available in December, but spaces are filling quickly.

Once you register for a virtual class, you will be sent an email confirmation with instructions on how to sign onto the Zoom class, a recipe packet and equipment and ingredient list. Although classes are designed for children, Anderson highly recommends that children are supervised since the course requires the use of the oven, microwave, hand mixers and more.

Cost is $50 per device. Register here.

Since class fee is per device, parents, siblings and “bubble” friends are encouraged to bake the scrumptious holiday cookies together. Class size will be capped at 10 devices.

