U-M Campus Farm hiring for two positions in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Are you a University of Michigan student and passionate about farming?

The University of Michigan Campus Farm is currently hiring two part time student manager positions to start in January 2021.

The farm is looking to hire a Finance Manager and DEI Manager. In addition to regular manager duties and remotely attending two-hour management team meetings, the managers are expected to take on additional shifts of farm work on site each week.

The Campus Farm was founded in 2013 as a spinoff of a a sustainable food student group at U-M. It is run almost entirely by students, who grow food and sell it to the school’s dining halls.

According to its vision statement, the Campus Farm “aims to provide a living learning laboratory for sustainable food systems, work on campus, advance food justice within the greater University of Michigan community, and empower students through leadership development to be agents of change.”

In 2018 -- a year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan -- A4 visited the Campus Farm. On that particular day, roughly two dozen student volunteers came to plant seedlings to be sold at an upcoming sale at Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

To learn more about the Finance Manager position, click here.

To learn more about the DEI Manager position, click here.

Applicants should send their resume and a cover letter to cfmanagers@umich.edu by Friday, Dec. 4.

The Campus Farm is at 1800 N. Dixboro Rd. To learn more about the Campus Farm, visit its website.