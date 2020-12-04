Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim hosts pop-up series with local partners

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Expect pizza and wine during Miss Kim’s December lineup of tasty pop-ups.

On the tails of its successful November pop-up series with James Beard Award-nominated chef Max Sussman, Miss Kim is partnering up with local food personalities Chef Jack Goforth and Kristie Brablec.

Goforth is the mind behind Prismo’s Pizza, which is served out of the Bar at 327 Braun Ct, while Brablec is the owner of Ground Control Wines and a managing partner of Zingerman’s Food Tours.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 5, 12 and 19, Goforth’s fermented Neapolitan-styled pizza will be served with wines selected by Brablec specifically for the pop-up.

Pizzas are limited and available for pre-order through the Miss Kim website. Italian fare, including burrata and bomba calabrese spread, are also available for pre-order.

Pick up pop-up pizza and wine (and some Korean food) at the Kerrytown restaurant at 415 N. Fifth Ave.