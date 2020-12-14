Health care workers at University of Michigan hospital receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The first Michigan Medicine front line health care workers at University of Michigan Hospital are now receiving the very first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Workers at U of M Hospital were some of the very first to get the initial vaccine shot late Monday. A second shot will be needed in about three weeks.

The moment was meaningful and historic. It came about 11 months after the first COVID-19 cases started showing up.

The first doses from Pfizer came rolling into Michigan Medicine on Monday morning. A delivery person for UPS got a round of applause as she brought in the vaccine.

U of M Health System President Dr. David Spahlinger said he got word over the weekend that the vaccines were ready and being shipped. On Monday morning, he got a text everyone has been hoping for.

“It was a package of hope,” Spahlinger said. “It was a package of hope that we are going to end this, save lives.”

He said even though this is a positive sign, the pandemic is not over, and COVID-19 is still a threat. People should still wear masks and practice social distancing.

You can watch Shawn Ley’s full story in the video posted above.