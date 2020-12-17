Ann Arbor Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea locations host donations drive for veterans

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Grab your daily cup of joe while helping local veterans.

Several Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea locations around Ann Arbor are hosting a collective food drive to help combat the hunger many homeless veterans face.

In support of the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, the participating cafes are acting as collection locations for donated food goods and gift cards to grocery stores.

Items needed include canned fruits and vegetables, canned beans and soups, canned meats, dried goods, peanut butter, toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

The drive will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Drop off donations at these Ann Arbor locations:

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea - Kerrytown: 407 N. 5th Ave.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea - Meijer: 3145 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea - Plymouth Green: 3393 Plymouth Rd.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea - UM Liberty: 604 E. Liberty St.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea - UM Union: 530 S. State St., Room 1300

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea - Washington Street: 123 W. Washington St.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea - Westgate: 2503 Jackson Ave

The Canton Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea location is also accepting VA donations.

