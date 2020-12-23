Ann Arbor police looking for armed man who robbed downtown party store Tuesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Police Department is searching for an armed man who robbed a party store on Main Street Tuesday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., an unknown man walked into the Main Street Party Store at 201 N. Main St and demanded cash after producing a knife, according to police.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled the party store in a gray Chevrolet HHR heading west on Miller Avenue.

AAPD said that no one was injured at the scene, police said.

The robbery suspect is described as a 6-foot to 6-foot 3-inch tall, white man between 30 to 35 years old. He has a slim build and was wearing a black ski mask, gray sweater, jeans and black shoes.

The police department is asking for help in locating the suspect and has released surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Community members with information on the armed robbery are asked to contact AAPD Detective Dan Iverson at 734-545-8742 or call the Police TIP line at 734-996-3199.