Ann Arbor Public Schools set to reopen in phases starting in March

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools announced in an email to teachers and parents on Wednesday morning that the district is aiming to begin hybrid in-school learning in early March.

According to the announcement, schools will reopen in stages pending “significant progress of vaccination of school personnel and a reduction in the overall level of community COVID infection.”

Here’s how each stage breaks down:

Stage 1:

Pre-K, Young Fives and Kindergarteners

Students with high-level specialized learning needs at all levels

Small groups of middle and high schoolers who need in-school learning support

Stage 2:

First and second grade students

Stage 3:

Third through fifth grade students

Stage 4:

Middle and high school students

Stages are scheduled to commence at one week intervals. According to the initial timeline, Stage 4 is targeted to begin after spring break.

Read: Gov. Whitmer encourages Michigan public schools to reopen for in-person learning by March 1

In-person learning will be offered for all levels and families who decide to stay home and continue virtual learning have the option to do so.

As the district monitors COVID cases and vaccinations ahead or reopening, the Superintendent will recommend specific target dates to reopen in February, approved by the Board of Education and confirmed with staff and parents. Final start dates will be announced two weeks prior to the anticipated return of students.