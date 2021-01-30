Ann Arbor tech startup creates immersive digital experiences

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A young technology startup in Ann Arbor is bringing online marketing and browsing into the three-dimensional world.

Founded in 2017 by software entrepreneur Donald Hicks, Saganworks is using new 3D media to create a more immersive experience for audiences online.

Called a Sagan, short for Spatially Accessible Gallery of Archived Knowledge, the software allows users, including retailers, restaurants and organizations, to provide visually organized content and display products in 3D.

Job seekers can also use the tool to build virtual 3D resumes.

The immersive digital rooms can be embedded into websites, landing pages or blogs, according to a release.

“Saganworks provides a platform for businesses to do all of the above by giving them a tool to help them stay engaged with their target audience, clearly communicate their brand story or sales pitch and inspire their potential customers to become evangelists,” the release says.

The startup has Sagans for businesses and organizations including Ann Arbor’s WSG Gallery, Blue LLama Jazz Club and Llamasoft Inc., The Henry Ford Museum, JOOB Activewear and the University of Michigan College of Literature, Science and the Arts,

Learn more about Sagans and Saganworks through its website.