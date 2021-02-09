Travel + Leisure names Ann Arbor one of the best cities for retirees

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – From Sarasota to Nashville, Tree Town rubs shoulders with retiree go-to’s and unexpected competitors on Travel + Leisure’s “11 Best Cities to Retire in the U.S.” list.

The only Midwestern city named, Ann Arbor can thank its small businesses, Art Fair, public parks and numerous summertime events for its spot.

Along with what it called “college town perks”, the travel publication also pointed to the variety of outdoor activities available in the area, like kayaking on the Huron River, as well as downtown’s Main Street businesses as bonuses for those considering retirement in 2021.

While the list isn’t exactly scientific (Travel + Leisure says it used “input from several sources”), the accolade is just one of many Ann Arbor has recently received.

Personal financial publication Money.com named it a top place to work from home while PETA called it the eighth friendliest small town in the U.S. for vegans.

Here’s the full list from Travel + Leisure:

Sarasota, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Naples, Florida

Nashville, Tennessee

Asheville, North Carolina

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Manchester, New Hampshire

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Find more about each city here.