Washtenaw County Health Department: Expect changes, possible delays at EMU vaccine site Tuesday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department issued a weather advisory on Monday afternoon over a heavy snowstorm that will hit the area overnight.

While the department will continue to provide vaccinations for those with appointments at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center on Tuesday, some changes have been made due to expected inclement weather.

According to the a Health Department news release, these changes include:

Appointments scheduled from 9:30 to 10:00 am are rescheduled for Wed, Feb. 17 at the same time.

If you want to reschedule, you can do so for later this week. Use your scheduling email to see available options. If you cannot reschedule online, please call 734-544-6700. Please reserve phone capacity for those who cannot reschedule online.

Anyone scheduled tomorrow and arriving late will be seen, but please be sure to arrive before 3 p.m.

If you keep your appointment, take your time and use extra caution to arrive safely. Delays may result in some longer wait times.

Everyone who plans on attending their vaccine appointment is urged to proceed with caution due to expected hazardous road conditions.

Those who arrive early are asked to remain in their cars until a few minutes before their scheduled appointment time. Check in may begin five minutes prior to appointments. Wheelchairs and assistance will be available for those who need additional support.

For more information about the Washtenaw County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, visit www.washtenaw.org/covid19vaccine.