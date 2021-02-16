Washtenaw County Health Department cancels all Tuesday COVID-19 vaccination appointments

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Washtenaw County has closed all non-essential operations due to the winter storm and dangerous conditions.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department is postponing all scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Tuesday, Feb 16.

All appointments will be rescheduled. Washtenaw County has closed all non-essential operations due to the winter storm and dangerous conditions. The vaccination site at EMU Convocation Center will be closed.

You can find more information on getting vaccinated in Washtenaw County by clicking here or emailing l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.

To speak with someone over the phone call 734-544-6700 or 211.

