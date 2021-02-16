Eastern Michigan University closes campus on Tuesday due to winter weather

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Students at Eastern Michigan University will not have classes on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the Ypsilanti university notified students that the campus would be closed due to weather conditions.

“The cancellation includes all scheduled classes, meetings, library operations, and other activities, whether virtual or in-person. Faculty and staff who are teleworking due to the pandemic are not expected to work Tuesday,” the university said in a social media post.

Campus residence halls and apartments will remain open. Students will also have access to campus dining.

The EMU Student Center COVID-19 Testing Center will be open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The COVID-19 testing at the EMU Convocation Center, hosted by Washtenaw County Health Department, will be closed and appointments will be rescheduled.

Students will be updated through their university email accounts and through the EMU website.

