Ann Arbor to temporarily close streets Thursday evening for Take Back the Night event

A portion of South Ashley Street in downtown Ann Arbor closed to through traffic in March, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, several streets in downtown Ann Arbor will temporarily close for an hour to make way for the 43rd annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor event.

The in-person rally will kick off at 7 p.m. in the University of Michigan Diag followed by a march through the downtown area.

Between 8-9 p.m., drivers can expect these roads to be closed:

Church Street between Washtenaw and South University avenues

South University Avenue from Church Street to State Street

State Street from South University Avenue to Madison Street

State Street between East Liberty to East William streets

East Madison Street from State Street to Thompson Street

Thompson Street between East Madison to William streets

William Street from Thompson Street to Fourth Avenue

Fourth Avenue between William to East Liberty streets

East Liberty Street from Fourth Avenue to South State Street

Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, several other downtown streets will close until 6 a.m. on Monday in order to give community members more walkable space when visiting area businesses and restaurants.

The closures will run from Thursday to August 30.

Weekend closures include:

Main Street between William to Washington streets

East Liberty Street from Ashley Street to Fourth Avenue

Liberty Street between Maynard to State streets

State Street from Washington Street to William Street

A portion of Washington Street and Maynard Street will be closed every day of the week through August 30.

