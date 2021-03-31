Ann Arbor to temporarily close streets Thursday evening for Take Back the Night event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, several streets in downtown Ann Arbor will temporarily close for an hour to make way for the 43rd annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor event.
The in-person rally will kick off at 7 p.m. in the University of Michigan Diag followed by a march through the downtown area.
Between 8-9 p.m., drivers can expect these roads to be closed:
- Church Street between Washtenaw and South University avenues
- South University Avenue from Church Street to State Street
- State Street from South University Avenue to Madison Street
- State Street between East Liberty to East William streets
- East Madison Street from State Street to Thompson Street
- Thompson Street between East Madison to William streets
- William Street from Thompson Street to Fourth Avenue
- Fourth Avenue between William to East Liberty streets
- East Liberty Street from Fourth Avenue to South State Street
Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, several other downtown streets will close until 6 a.m. on Monday in order to give community members more walkable space when visiting area businesses and restaurants.
The closures will run from Thursday to August 30.
Weekend closures include:
- Main Street between William to Washington streets
- East Liberty Street from Ashley Street to Fourth Avenue
- Liberty Street between Maynard to State streets
- State Street from Washington Street to William Street
A portion of Washington Street and Maynard Street will be closed every day of the week through August 30.
