photo
44º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor to temporarily close streets Thursday evening for Take Back the Night event

Closures to take place between 8-9 p.m.

Sarah Parlette
, Associated Producer

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
Ann Arbor Events
,
Streets
,
Traffic
,
Road Closures
,
Event
,
Rally
,
March
,
Take Back The Night
,
Survivors
,
Awareness
,
Demonstration
,
Coronavirus
,
Social Distancing
,
COVID
,
COVID-19
,
Commute
,
Driving
A portion of South Ashley Street in downtown Ann Arbor closed to through traffic in March, 2021. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, several streets in downtown Ann Arbor will temporarily close for an hour to make way for the 43rd annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor event.

The in-person rally will kick off at 7 p.m. in the University of Michigan Diag followed by a march through the downtown area.

Read: 43rd annual rally against sexual violence returns April 1 in Ann Arbor

Between 8-9 p.m., drivers can expect these roads to be closed:

  • Church Street between Washtenaw and South University avenues
  • South University Avenue from Church Street to State Street
  • State Street from South University Avenue to Madison Street
  • State Street between East Liberty to East William streets
  • East Madison Street from State Street to Thompson Street
  • Thompson Street between East Madison to William streets
  • William Street from Thompson Street to Fourth Avenue
  • Fourth Avenue between William to East Liberty streets
  • East Liberty Street from Fourth Avenue to South State Street

Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, several other downtown streets will close until 6 a.m. on Monday in order to give community members more walkable space when visiting area businesses and restaurants.

The closures will run from Thursday to August 30.

Weekend closures include:

  • Main Street between William to Washington streets
  • East Liberty Street from Ashley Street to Fourth Avenue
  • Liberty Street between Maynard to State streets
  • State Street from Washington Street to William Street

A portion of Washington Street and Maynard Street will be closed every day of the week through August 30.

Read: Downtown Ann Arbor streets closing Thursday to make more space for businesses, pedestrians

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: