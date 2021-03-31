University of Michigan infectious disease experts to host virtual discussion on COVID-19 vaccines

ANN ARBOR – Now that the vaccination effort against COVID-19 is ramping up, what will the weeks and months ahead look like?

This is what infectious disease experts from the University of Michigan School of Public Health and Michigan Medicine will be discussing on a virtual panel on COVID-19 vaccines on April 8 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of time through the event’s sign up form.

To register, click here.

The event will be moderated by Dr. Emily Martin, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

Panelists include:

Dr. Arnold Monto, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Michigan School of Public Health

Dr. Sandro Cinti, Clinical Professor of Infectious Diseases, Michigan Medicine and Ann Arbor VA Health System

Dr. Laraine Washer, Clinical Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases, Michigan Medicine

