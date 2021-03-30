Federal officials increasing COVID-19 vaccine doses available for Michigan starting next week

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Tuesday after White House officials announced that there will increase COVID-19 vaccine doses available for Michigan starting next week.

According to a press release, next week’s shipment will increase by 66,020 bringing the total number of doses to 620,040 -- a weekly record for the state.Officials said the allocation includes 147,800 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

READ: CDC: Michigan leads country in new cases of COVID per population

This comes after Whitmer recently requested for more vaccines as the state is seeing a rise in COVID numbers.

More than 4 million doses have been administered in the state.

Ad

Read Whitmer’s full statement below:

“I’m so grateful to have a partner in the White House that has our backs here in Michigan. We know that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective at preventing COVID-19. These additional doses of the safe, effective vaccines will help us slow the spread of the virus, return to normalcy, and continue building our economy back better. As we work closely with our state’s leading health experts to monitor COVID-19 trends, I’m asking Michiganders to double down on smart precautions. The pandemic is not yet behind us, but we’ve learned a tremendous amount about how to protect ourselves and our loved ones. We are moving forward with plans to ramp up testing for schools, businesses, nursing homes, and we recently surpassed four million doses of the vaccine in under four months. However, until we equitably vaccinate enough Michiganders 16 and up, everyone has to do their part. Wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, and as soon as you are eligible, get the vaccine. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in it. The only way out is forward and together. Let’s get it done.”

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

READ MORE: