4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Michigan to date

DETROIT – As of Monday more than four million COVID-19 doses have been administered in Michigan as cases continue rising at an alarming rate.

“This weekend, Michigan surpassed 4 million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Our rollout continues to pick up steam and we will not rest until we reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up. Michigan continues to make significant strides – administering four million vaccines in less than four months – as we work to ensure every Michigander has access to the vaccine. In line with President Biden’s goals, all Michiganders 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 5. We will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate Independence Day together with friends and family. We will become the state that beat this damn virus.”

On the same day Whitmer released the statement Michigan reported 8,202 new COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths over the past two days.

To date, Michigan has administered 4,126,550 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible. For 34 days the state has passed its goal of administrating 50,000 shots per day.

“We continue to meet or exceed our goals as more and more Michiganders become eligible to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Michigan Lt. Governor Gilchrist.

“With every vaccine administered, we get one step closer to eliminating this deadly virus once and for all. I’m asking every Michigander to make a plan to get the vaccine when it is your turn. We can all be part of the solution that saves lives and helps us get back to normal. Soon we will be able to see and hug our friends, families, and loved ones, but for now we must continue taking smart precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing our hands.”

