Virtual concert to feature new Akropolis Reed Quintet album Friday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – At 4 p.m on Friday, music fans will be the first to hear highlights from Ghost Light, the latest album from internationally acclaimed ensemble Akropolis Reed Quintet at a free live-streamed album release concert.

The 90-minute event will include interviews with Ghost Light composers Stacy Garrop, Michael Gilbertson, Niloufar Nourbakhsh, Theo Chandler and Jeff Scott. Detroit historian and author Marsha Music, whose poetry is featured on the new album, and Ghost Light album cover illustrator Ashton Springer will also make live appearances.

While the virtual concert is free, registration is required. Find those details here.

Ticket packages ranging from $20-$200 can also be purchased in support of the album. These tickets include exclusive album swag like digital albums, physical CDs, poetry journals, album posters and limited edition Ghost Light hoodies.

Attendees will be able to chat with each other and the musicians during the concert which will be available through a private YouTube channel. It will be shot at First Presbyterian Church in Ypsilanti, where the Ghost Light was recorded, according to a release from Akropolis Reed Quintet.

Akropolis Reed Quintet started in 2009 at the University of Michigan. Through its nonprofit organization, the quintet puts on more than 120 annual performances and workshops. Since 2011, it has won seven national chamber music prizes including a Fischoff Gold Medal and Fischoff Educator Award.

Learn more about Akropolis Reed Quintet here.