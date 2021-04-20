These downtown Ann Arbor businesses are offering deals over graduation weekend

ANN ARBOR – Prior to the pandemic, University of Michigan’s Spring Commencement was one of the most profitable events of the year for restaurants, hotels and retail shops as visitors marking the big day descended upon Ann Arbor in the thousands.

Facing another potentially slow graduation weekend, local businesses are hoping to boost sales by offering promotions.

“We’re a college town and a huge part of our economy is from the University of Michigan and the students, family and friends that it attracts,” said executive director of the Main Street Area Association Sandra Andrade.

Many downtown businesses rely on major events like graduation, Art Fair and home football games for a significant amount of their revenue. To stay afloat, most businesses pivoted to offer online shopping and curbside pick up to make up for a drop in foot traffic.

Several businesses will be offering discounts and promotions, including:

“Even if you don’t have a student graduating, let’s celebrate all graduates,” said Andrade. “Order dinner from a local restaurant and eat it in your backyard or patio. Let’s keep that support going.”

For more information about downtown specials and deals, visit Main Street Ann Arbor’s website.