These downtown Ann Arbor businesses are offering deals over graduation weekend

ANN ARBOR – Prior to the pandemic, University of Michigan’s Spring Commencement was one of the most profitable events of the year for restaurants, hotels and retail shops as visitors marking the big day descended upon Ann Arbor in the thousands.
Facing another potentially slow graduation weekend, local businesses are hoping to boost sales by offering promotions.
“We’re a college town and a huge part of our economy is from the University of Michigan and the students, family and friends that it attracts,” said executive director of the Main Street Area Association Sandra Andrade.
Many downtown businesses rely on major events like graduation, Art Fair and home football games for a significant amount of their revenue. To stay afloat, most businesses pivoted to offer online shopping and curbside pick up to make up for a drop in foot traffic.
Several businesses will be offering discounts and promotions, including:
- Shinola: Complimentary engraving on Shinola watches and jewelry throughout graduation weekend, April 30 - May 2, 2021.
- Underground Printing and The Bo Store: 30% off in-store retail purchase, April 25-May 9.
- Ten Thousand Villages: 25% off any one item for Graduation Weekend, April 30-May 2.
- Ferne Boutique: 10% off Ann Arbor Custom Crewneck Sweatshirts, April 27-May 2.
- Cherry Republic: Shop instore and ship at a $5.00 flat rate April 30-May 2.
- Mission Dispensaries: Use the promo code GRADUATE when placing an online order for pickup or delivery and receive 21% off the order.
- Bloom City Club: 21% off when you mention “Graduation.”
“Even if you don’t have a student graduating, let’s celebrate all graduates,” said Andrade. “Order dinner from a local restaurant and eat it in your backyard or patio. Let’s keep that support going.”
For more information about downtown specials and deals, visit Main Street Ann Arbor’s website.