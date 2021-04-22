Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent gift card scams

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Washtenaw County residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy and asking for gift cards.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office warned community members through a social media post that three Ypsilanti Township residents had been scammed out of $2,000.

Victims were contacted on Monday by a caller claiming the victims had missed a court date, WCSO said. The scammer used the real name of a currently employed WCSO deputy and told victims they needed to send $2,000 in gift cards in order to avoid arrest.

“Please know that the WCSO does not call individuals that have missed court dates to demand payment,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Those who have received similar calls should report them to the WCSO non-emergency dispatch by calling 734-994-2911.

