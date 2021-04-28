3 ways to celebrate National Superhero Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Wednesday is National Superhero Day!

Whether they wear capes, surgical scrubs or rubber gloves, superheroes are all around us. For National Superhero Day, say “thank you” to the heroes in and around Ann Arbor or support local businesses who have been fighting to survive over the past year and a half.

Here are 3 ways to get you started:

GET SOME SUPERHERO SWAG

Make a trip to Ann Arbor’s Vault of Midnight to browse comics, manga, graphic novels, tabletop games and superhero swag.

At-risk community members can shop between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays when the store is closed to others. For those not ready to venture out, the store offers online ordering and curbside pickup services.

Vault of Midnight is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Find it at 219 S. Main St.

