Family Learning Institute in Ann Arbor kicks off annual fundraiser to promote childhood literacy

ANN ARBOR – The Family Learning Institute is hosting its second annual Bookin’ It For Kids Fun Run to ensure every child in the greater Ann Arbor community excels in reading.

The event coincides with the biannual Children’s Book Week, which takes place May 2-9.

“Our mission is to help economically disadvantaged kids that struggle to read, get to grade-level literacy,” reads the event website.

This year’s virtual event challenges participants to read, run or walk for 20 minutes every day. You can run or walk in your neighborhood or in popular outdoor spots like Gallup Park or Nichols Arboretum.

The Family Learning Institute will also be releasing a short video featuring community leaders reading a passage from their favorite book and sharing why reading is important to them.

Registration is $35 per person, and everyone who signs up will receive a T-shirt and a medal.

To sign up, click here.