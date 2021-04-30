Partly Cloudy icon
50º

All About Ann Arbor

Family Learning Institute in Ann Arbor kicks off annual fundraiser to promote childhood literacy

Children’s Book Week takes place May 2-9

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
Family Learning Institute
,
Literacy
,
Children's Literacy
,
Childhood Literacy
,
Books
,
Reading
,
Children’s Book Week
,
Elementary School
,
Education
,
Students
,
Washtenaw County
,
Volunteers
,
Teachers
,
Coaches
,
Testing
A boy reads under a tree. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – The Family Learning Institute is hosting its second annual Bookin’ It For Kids Fun Run to ensure every child in the greater Ann Arbor community excels in reading.

The event coincides with the biannual Children’s Book Week, which takes place May 2-9.

“Our mission is to help economically disadvantaged kids that struggle to read, get to grade-level literacy,” reads the event website.

This year’s virtual event challenges participants to read, run or walk for 20 minutes every day. You can run or walk in your neighborhood or in popular outdoor spots like Gallup Park or Nichols Arboretum.

The Family Learning Institute will also be releasing a short video featuring community leaders reading a passage from their favorite book and sharing why reading is important to them.

Registration is $35 per person, and everyone who signs up will receive a T-shirt and a medal.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: