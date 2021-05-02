Partly Cloudy icon
82º

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Health Department to hold pop up vaccine clinics

Limited number of walk-up vaccines available, appointments preferred

Sarah Parlette
, Associated Producer

Tags: 
Washtenaw County
,
Washtenaw County Health Department
,
Michigan
,
Vaccine Appointments
,
Pandemic
,
Coronavirus
,
COVID-19 Vaccine
,
COVID Vaccine
,
COVID
,
COVID-19
,
Walk-In Vaccine Clinic
,
COVID Vaccine Clinic
,
Vaccine Clinic
,
Vaccination
,
Ypsilanti
,
Saline
,
Manchester
,
Milan
,
Chelsea
A health worker prepares to administer the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A health worker prepares to administer the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will hold five pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics around Washtenaw County over the next two weeks.

Each clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine and will be open to anyone age 16 and older.

Community members should schedule appointments in advance but limited walk-up vaccines will be available during clinic hours, the Health Department said.

Read: LIVE BLOG: Tracking COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan: New openings, clinics, appointments

Those under 18 years old will need to bring a parent or guardian when getting vaccinated.

Here’s where you can get your jab:

MONDAY

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: