Washtenaw County Health Department to hold pop up vaccine clinics

A health worker prepares to administer the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will hold five pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics around Washtenaw County over the next two weeks.

Each clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine and will be open to anyone age 16 and older.

Community members should schedule appointments in advance but limited walk-up vaccines will be available during clinic hours, the Health Department said.

Those under 18 years old will need to bring a parent or guardian when getting vaccinated.

Here’s where you can get your jab:

MONDAY

When: 3-7 p.m. Schedule here: http://bit.ly/lincolnvax

Where: Lincoln Athletic Building: 7267 Willis Road, Ypsilanti

