Ann Arbor fire, police departments rescue ducklings from storm drain

A member of the Ann Arbor Fire Department reaches into a storm drain to rescue ducklings who became separated from their mother on May 1, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – On Saturday morning, Ann Arbor police and firefighters answered a different type of call: trapped ducklings.

A concerned resident alerted first responders that the ducklings were stuck in a storm drain. Ann Arbor police officer Eric Chinn, with support from the Ann Arbor Fire Department, was able to extract a dozen ducklings and reunite them with their mother.

“After getting to see the inside of a police car, the family was left in the safety of one of our lovely parks,” AAPS wrote in a Facebook post, which includes an adorable video of the ducklings being released in the comments.

It’s not the first time the departments have made a heroic rescue of the small critters. You can watch a rescue from May 2020 here.