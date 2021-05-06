Washtenaw County using census tract data to track COVID vaccine progress

Vaccine status by census tract map as of May 4, 2021.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department announced on Thursday that “significant progress” has been made in vaccinating residents against COVID, according to census tract maps shared on its website.

As of May 4, more than 60% of Washtenaw County residents age 16 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 47% of residents have received two doses.

The Health Department continues to operate mass vaccination sites in Chelsea and Ypsilanti, community pop-up clinics and Nurse of the Run home visits. Individuals in need of an appointment may schedule one on the Health Department’s website or walk-up to any clinic to receive a dose, while supplies last.

Areas are prioritized for outreach efforts and pop-up clinics based on lower vaccination rates.

“Using census tract data helps us ensure we’re reaching all areas of the county in our vaccine distribution,” Jimena Loveluck, Washtenaw County health officer said in a release. “We’re continually working to remove barriers to vaccination and make COVID-19 vaccines as accessible as possible.”

The census tract maps will be updated weekly on the Health Department’s vaccine data page. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Michigan develop the maps and have granted the Health Department permission to share them.

Data on countywide vaccination is pulled from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry and detailed data is from the Health Department’s electronic medical records.