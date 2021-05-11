Partly Cloudy icon
Ann Arbor’s canoe, kayak auction returns to Gallup Park on Saturday

More than 25 used boats will be for sale

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Stored canoes and kayaks at the Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Stored canoes and kayaks at the Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Planning on spending some extra time outdoors this summer?

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation’s annual Gallup Park Canoe and Kayak Auction returns on Saturday.

The auction of used and damaged boats will kick off at noon, but buyers can arrive at 11:30 a.m. to view the boats before the event begins.

Only credit cards will be accepted and attendees must practice physical distancing, according to a release.

The livery says it will be auctioning two rowboats, five aluminum canoes and 20 one- and two-person kayaks for sale. Prices will range from $50-$150.

Have questions ahead of time? Call 734-794-6240.

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Rd.

