Ann Arbor’s canoe, kayak auction returns to Gallup Park on Saturday

Stored canoes and kayaks at the Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – Planning on spending some extra time outdoors this summer?

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation’s annual Gallup Park Canoe and Kayak Auction returns on Saturday.

The auction of used and damaged boats will kick off at noon, but buyers can arrive at 11:30 a.m. to view the boats before the event begins.

Only credit cards will be accepted and attendees must practice physical distancing, according to a release.

The livery says it will be auctioning two rowboats, five aluminum canoes and 20 one- and two-person kayaks for sale. Prices will range from $50-$150.

Have questions ahead of time? Call 734-794-6240.

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Rd.