Concordia University Ann Arbor celebrates outgoing president after 30 years of service

Outgoing Concordia University President Rev. Patrick T. Ferry poses with a "Thank You" sign on the Ann Arbor campus.

ANN ARBOR – Concordia University’s outgoing president -- Rev. Patrick T. Ferry, PhD -- was recently celebrated with Ferry Fest, a series of celebratory activities at both the Ann Arbor and Wisconsin campuses.

The Ann Arbor campus launched Ferry Fest on Monday, April 26. From sidewalk chalk to to coordinated T-shirts, “Thank you, Dr. Ferry!” was visible at every angle of celebration.

After 30 years of distinguished service to Concordia University Wisconsin and Ann Arbor -- with eight of them as president of the Ann Arbor campus -- Rev. Patrick T. Ferry, PhD, will retire in June 2021. A search for his successor is underway.

In addition to a special Chapel message and Ferry’s Last Lecture (recordings of which will be shared soon), there was a surprise event that Ferry wasn’t expecting: The “Milestone Run.”

What he thought was a routine, daily run with Vice President Ryan Peterson and Head Cross Country Coach Alli Unger ended with a lap on the track.

Not only were some of the significant campus achievements that have occurred at CUAA under Ferry’s tenure marked on signs throughout the lap, but nearly 100 students, faculty, and staff were circled on the track to cheer him as he ran his surprise lap.

In addition, over 60 miles were run in President Ferry’s honor, pledged by members of the Concordia community.

Check out a few of the many milestones that have taken place at CUAA under Ferry’s leadership of the CUAA campus.